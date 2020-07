Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 05:06 Hits: 3

A misaligned missile battery, miscommunication between troops and their commanders and a decision to fire without authorization all led to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing all 176 people on board, a new report says.

