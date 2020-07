Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 07:17 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's highest court upheld death sentence against two activists who were charged with killing an officer by bombing a police convoy in 2014, a statement from the kingdom's public prosecutor said on Monday.

