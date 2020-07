Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 07:35 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - The military of Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday it attacked and hit a large oil facility in an industrial zone in the southern Saudi city of Jizan as part of an operation launching drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia overnight.

