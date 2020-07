Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 06:41 Hits: 3

Poland's incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97per cent of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/poland-s-duda-seen-winning-presidential-vote-majority-results-12927174