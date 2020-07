Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 01:08 Hits: 3

At estimated 600,000 citizens voted this weekend in a symbolic Hong Kong election to protest against tough national security laws imposed by Beijing.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2020/0712/Big-Hong-Kong-voter-turnout-in-defiance-of-Chinese-security-law?icid=rss