Adding Insult to the 'Injury of Colonialism,' Trump Suggested Selling Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria, Former Advisor Says

Julia Conley, staff writer
According to a New York Times interview with Elaine Duke, who served as Homeland Security Secretary from 2017 to 2018, the president suggested selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria when it became clear the federal government would have to assist with a major recovery effort.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/12/adding-insult-injury-colonialism-trump-suggested-selling-puerto-rico-after-hurricane?cd-origin=rss

