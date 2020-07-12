Adding Insult to the 'Injury of Colonialism,' Trump Suggested Selling Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria, Former Advisor Says

According to a New York Times interview with Elaine Duke, who served as Homeland Security Secretary from 2017 to 2018, the president suggested selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria when it became clear the federal government would have to assist with a major recovery effort.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015