Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 14:41 Hits: 8

Just over 60% of people in Germany would be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new survey has found. For researchers, the staunch opponents aren't the problem — it's the growing number of people on the fence.

