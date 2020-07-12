The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Corporate Media Team With Trump to Disparage Public Health Experts

Category: World Hits: 1

Julie Hollar
As public health experts tirelessly work to unravel the mysteries of the Covid pandemic (and are increasingly burning out), the president of our country has constantly attacked and undermined them—and, lately, so have corporate media.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/07/12/corporate-media-team-trump-disparage-public-health-experts?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version