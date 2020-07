Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 11:27 Hits: 2

The United Kingdom might witness a rebounding of terrorist violence as coronavirus containment measures taper off, experts warn. Far-right groups are seeking to exploit the conspiracy narratives linked to COVID-19.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-fears-of-resurgent-terrorism-as-covid-19-lockdown-ends/a-54124486?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf