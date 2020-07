Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 11:32 Hits: 2

A preliminary report published by the Iranian aviation authority blames a misaligned radar and human error for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran in January that killed 176 people.

