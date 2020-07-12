The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oromos say Ethiopia has become a ‘dangerous country for us’ at Paris rally

Ethiopia has seen deadly unrest since Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa was shot dead at the end of June, with Oromos denouncing their marginalisation within a country that many experts are saying is becoming an authoritarian regime once more – despite the election of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2018. Oromos in Paris gathered to protest on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200712-oromos-say-ethiopia-has-become-a-dangerous-country-for-us-at-paris-rally

