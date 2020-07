Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 11:22 Hits: 2

French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for “toxic" staff behavior following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment.

