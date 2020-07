Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 12:53 Hits: 3

Sudan will permit non-Muslims to consume alcohol and the country will strengthen women's rights, including banning female genital mutilation (FGM), its justice minister said late on Saturday. This marks a reversal of almost four decades of hardline Islamist policies.

