Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 19:29 Hits: 3

A respected former Russian finance minister said the nation's economy is stagnating and the government needs to invest more in education and health in order to drive growth.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/former-russian-finance-minster-says-economy-in-stagnation-needs-more-government-spending/30721157.html