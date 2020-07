Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 08:20 Hits: 5

Former special counsel Robert Mueller spoke out about President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s criminal conviction in an op-ed published online on Saturday by The Washington Post. “The work…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/robert-mueller-blasts-commutation-of-roger-stones-sentence-he-remains-a-convicted-felon/