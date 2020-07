Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 18:37 Hits: 5

President Ruman Radev has demanded the resignation of the country's center-right government following police raids on his offices. Growing political tension between the president and PM has sparked nationwide protests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bulgaria-s-president-calls-on-mafia-style-government-to-resign/a-54141100?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf