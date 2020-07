Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 22:03 Hits: 5

The actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan had interacted with production staff when he shot a promotional video for a show in his house.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bollywood-superstar-amitabh-bachchan-tests-positive-for-covid-19/a-54141752?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf