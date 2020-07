Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 08:22 Hits: 6

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced the conditions which he would need to approve the European Union's €750-billion pandemic recovery plan. The bloc is expected to reach an agreement later this month.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-s-kurz-lays-out-conditions-for-eu-coronavirus-recovery-deal/a-54143432?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf