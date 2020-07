Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 14:48 Hits: 1

Not only does Covid-19 damage the lungs, heart and kidneys, it can also cause severe brain damage – with patients suffering neurological conditions including paranoia and hallucinations, a British scientific study has revealed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200711-how-covid-19-can-damage-the-brain