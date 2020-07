Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 16:56 Hits: 3

At least five people were killed and 40 others, including off-duty police officers, arrested Saturday after gunmen stormed a South African church, reportedly over a leadership dispute, the national police commissioner said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200711-five-killed-after-gunmen-storm-a-south-african-church-40-people-arrested