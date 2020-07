Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 08:19 Hits: 4

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council resolution that leaves only one of two border crossings open for aid deliveries from Turkey into rebel-held northwestern Syria will cost lives and intensify the suffering of 1.3 million people living there, aid agencies said.

