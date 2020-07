Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 16:36 Hits: 3

There are few morbid topics subject to greater speculation than the religious loyalty of President Donald Trump’s “base.” Why an alarmingly large amount of Americans refuse even to entertain any…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/donald-trumps-base-isnt-even-living-americans-its-a-morbid-mythology-of-the-past-and-meaningless-monuments/