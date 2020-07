Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 06:14 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump finally yielded to pressure and wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday as the US posted another daily record for coronavirus cases, while Disney World reopened in a state hit hard by the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200712-trump-finally-wears-face-mask-in-public-during-hospital-visit