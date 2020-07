Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 07:08 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan's capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

