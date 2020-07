Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 03:22 Hits: 7

Australia's Victoria state reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus and another COVID-19 death on Sunday, marking a week of triple-digit increases in infections, as state authorities battle fresh outbreaks of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-victoria-one-week-triple-digit-case-12925168