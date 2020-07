Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 05:38 Hits: 5

Hong Kong expatriates living in Britain have welcomed London's pledge of "a pathway to future citizenship" for millions of the territory's residents after China imposed a controversial security law there.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-protests-china-immigration-asylum-uk-britain-12925308