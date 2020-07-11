Essential workers still lack essential protections, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 23:00 Hits: 4

The United States played fast and loose with the health of essential workers during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, and the push to reopen businesses despite surging COVID-19 infections is no different. Essential workers and advocacy groups that represent them are calling for stronger health and safety protections, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ro Khanna have called for an Essential Workers Bill of Rights, and some local governments have increased protections, but businesses—backed, of course, by the Trump administration—are pushing back, even as workers are “on the frontlines like sacrificial lambs,” call center worker Hope Gilmore told NBC News.

“Employers are tending to take the position that they're complying with OSHA guidelines, but it's extremely clear that OSHA guidelines are not protecting workers and are toothless," Rebecca Kolins Givan, an associate professor at Rutgers University's School of Management and Labor Relations, said. "The entire reason for having government regulation is that the market will not create safe workplaces."

This isn’t only the case in the Republican-controlled states that have become the new epicenters of the pandemic. “We know the majority of these essential workers are people of color in New York City, and it's unfair in a city that was built by immigrants that there's no job protection, health and safety during a pandemic where they're risking their health,” Laundry Workers Center co-executive director Rosanna Rodriguez said.

“It took an epic public health crisis and economic recession to wake us up, but as the economy reopens, we must not forget what we have seen,” the National Domestic Workers Alliance’s Ai-Jen Poo and Palak Shah write in The New York Times. “We must shore up every last job, especially those that have been invisible, and every worker who has taken care of us, until every job is a good job, and dignity is restored to work in America.”

More:

● Why is it never "class struggle" when Black workers fight back?

● Chicago unions demand to defund police and fund health care for all.

● The public sector's right to strike is left behind in Biden-Bernie task force compromise.

● In the face of mass unemployment, we need a 21st century WPA, writes Max Page, the vice president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

● Workers fight back as U.S. hotels try to lay off staff and hire on the cheap, Steven Greenhouse reports.

● Unemployed in America, and tired of waiting.

16,233 cases have been reported in US meat and poultry processing facilities, according to a new @CDCgov report. 87% of those infected were racial/ethnic minorities. We must protect vulnerable workers, including by implementing better workplace protection. https://t.co/7rbl1D8eaQpic.twitter.com/ssP7qzKPUW July 8, 2020

Tens of thousands will participate in a "Strike for Black Lives" on July 20 "to confront systemic racism," including strikes in fast food, nursing homes, ride-hailing, and airports, and 8 minute, 46 second walkouts elsewhere, @SEIU, @Teamsters, @AFTunion et al announce July 8, 2020

