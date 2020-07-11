Where to get contraceptives after your employer (and the Supreme Court) refuses to give them to you

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 17:00 Hits: 6

Well, it happened: The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that U.S. employers can refuse to provide their employees with insurance coverage for contraception under the Affordable Care Act because of the employer’s religious or moral objection. This decision potentially deprives over 126,000 people of the option to get their birth control method of choice through their employer-provided health insurance coverage. If you’re one of the people affected by this decision, you’re probably wondering how you can avoid paying exorbitant out-of-pocket fees for your birth control method of choice, and/or how you’re going to renew your prescription without the aid of your doctor’s office.

Luckily there are many resources available for people who need birth control but have no health insurance or primary care doctor—and now, people who don’t share their employer’s objection to maintaining their bodily autonomy can take advantage of those resources too.

This roundup provides links to a few of the many, many contraceptive resources available online, as well as a brief breakdown of potential costs, any age limits in place for the service, and more.

Even more contraceptive resources can be found on Free the Pill. Free the Pill is a campaign setting its sights on making the pill available over the counter in the United States. Until they accomplish that, they’re providing a wealth of information on where you can get your pill online.

Age: Available to people 16+, depending on state law where they live.

Fees: This one has a one-time $20 consultation and prescription fee—which they’re waiving during COVID-19 if you put in a code provided on their website. Pill packs start at $16 a month without insurance, and you can get Plan B for $30 without insurance as well.

How it works: Fill out the health questionnaire, and a doctor will review it and write your prescription within 24 hours.

Auto refills? Yes. Prescriptions are valid for one year.

Free shipping? Yes.

What else? You can get up to 12 packs in one shipment with this company. You can also add Plan B to your first order. It’ll arrive within one to three business days and come straight to your door. You can also take advantage of their unlimited doctor follow-up messages if you have any questions. They offer many kinds of birth control, not just pills. They do accept insurance if you have it.

Age: Available to people 13+ depending on state law where they live.

Fees: There’s a one-time consultation fee of $15, and pills start at $15 a month without insurance.

How it works: You just fill out a quick health questionnaire that is then reviewed by a doctor. They write a prescription, and your contraceptive method of choice is mailed to you. Medications come in a discreet, unmarked package straight to your door.

Auto refills? Yes. Prescriptions are valid for one year.

Free shipping? Yes.

What else: They provide Plan B and other methods of birth control as well. They do accept insurance if you have it.

Age: Available to people 12+ depending on state law where they live.

Fees: There’s a one-time $15 consultation fee, and pill packs start at $7 a month without insurance.

How it works: This is another one that requires a health questionnaire, but no phone or video calls are required. The doctor writes your prescription, which is then sent directly to your door.

Auto refills? Yes. Prescriptions are valid for one year.

Free shipping? Yes.

What else? The best thing about The Pill Club is they also send you free goodies in your (discreet, unmarked) package every month, so you can try things like new candy, cute stickers, and a self-care product as well as getting the contraception you need. They do accept insurance if you have it.

Age: Available to people 13+, depending on state law where they live.

Fees: There’s a one-time consultation/prescription fee of $10. Prescriptions start at $15 a month for uninsured patients, but you’ll have to check on the specific price of the pill, patch, ring, etc. of your choice.

How it works: You fill out a health questionnaire and then message online with a doctor to find the right method for you, or they can prescribe you the product of your choice if you already know which brand works for your body. They write a prescription, and the contraceptive is mailed to you. It will arrive within one week.

Auto refills? Yes. Prescriptions are valid for one year.

Free shipping? Yes.

What else? They also provide things like at-home STI testing and endometriosis treatment. They do accept insurance if you have it.

There are at least 10 other resources outlined on Free the Pill, so if none of the ones above quite fit what you’re looking for, we recommend exploring the matrix on Free the Pill’s site.

Go forth and maintain your right to do whatever the hell you want with your own body.

