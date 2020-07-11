Calls to #BoycottGOYA grow after CEO praises Trump

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 19:00 Hits: 7

If you are a member of the Latino community, or if you cook and eat food made with recipes from the Caribbean and Latin America, you are probably familiar with GOYA products. I took a quick look in my kitchen cabinet and found three: a can of gandules (pigeon peas), frijoles negros (black beans), and some adobo—a multi-spice seasoning.

CEO GOYA Foods CEO Robert Unanue paid a visit to the White House and lavishly praised Donald Trump on Thursday. His support for a president who puts kids in cages, dismissed and paper toweled Puerto Rico, and describes Latinos as “thugs” and “rapists” sparked a social media backlash with trending hashtags of #BoycottGoya, and #Goyaway.

The Unanue family, one of America’s richest, are billionaires; perfect buddies for The Donald. Let’s see how they react to people deciding not to add a pinch of GOYA Adobo to their meals.

Some Twitter responses:

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyawayhttps://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU July 9, 2020

Oh look, itÃ¢Â�Â�s the sound of me Googling Ã¢Â�Â�how to make your own AdoboÃ¢Â�Â� https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC July 10, 2020

I’m going to take Ana Navarro’s advice and donate the GOYA products on my shelf to my local food bank.

WeÃ¢Â�Â�re all free to do w/our frijoles as we wish, but if youÃ¢Â�Â�re gonna #boycottgoya, pls donÃ¢Â�Â�t throw products in the trash. Donate the products to a food bank. And if you choose, u can replace your adobo with @badiaspices, Conchita, Iberia, Diana....many alternatives in the market. pic.twitter.com/maSoMnXw5D July 10, 2020

Happy eating—without GOYA.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1959636