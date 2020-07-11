Calls to #BoycottGOYA grow after CEO praises Trump

Category: World Hits: 7
If you are a member of the Latino community, or if you cook and eat food made with recipes from the Caribbean and Latin America, you are probably familiar with GOYA products. I took a quick look in my kitchen cabinet and found three: a can of gandules (pigeon peas), frijoles negros (black beans), and some adobo—a multi-spice seasoning.
CEO GOYA Foods CEO Robert Unanue paid a visit to the White House and lavishly praised Donald Trump on Thursday. His support for a president who puts kids in cages, dismissed and paper toweled Puerto Rico, and describes Latinos as “thugs” and “rapists” sparked a social media backlash with trending hashtags of #BoycottGoya, and #Goyaway.
The Unanue family, one of America’s richest, are billionaires; perfect buddies for The Donald. Let’s see how they react to people deciding not to add a pinch of GOYA Adobo to their meals.
Some Twitter responses:
I’m going to take Ana Navarro’s advice and donate the GOYA products on my shelf to my local food bank.
Happy eating—without GOYA.
