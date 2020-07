Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 17:31 Hits: 0

The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office has launched four additional criminal cases against former President Petro Poroshenko, his lawyer Ihor Holovan said on June 10.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/additional-criminal-cases-launched-against-former-ukrainian-president-poroshenko/30719898.html