Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 20:18 Hits: 0

With the presidential election less than four months away, pundits are hotly debating President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis. One such debate came on Friday, when Chris Hahn…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/conservative-flounders-when-a-fox-news-guest-details-trumps-spectacular-coronavirus-failure/