Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 21:28 Hits: 3

An Alabama Republican lawmaker who serves on the southern state’s coronavirus task force said he wants to see “more people” contract COVID-19, because he thinks it will result in herd…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/top-republican-on-alabamas-coronavirus-task-force-wants-to-see-more-people-get-infected/