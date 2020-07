Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 19:27 Hits: 0

The door has been opened to allow new discussions between Serbia and Kosovo on Sunday. But even an agreement means that the next problem could be just around the corner, writes Nenad Pejic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/my-europe-new-departure-or-same-old-story-for-kosovo-and-serbia/a-54131391?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf