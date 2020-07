Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 20:07 Hits: 0

A bus driver in the Basque city of Bayonne has died, five days after he was attacked by passengers who refused to wear face masks, his family says. The driver was left brain dead after the assault.

