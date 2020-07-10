A Confederate flag spotted in the window of police barracks in Paris

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 17:07 Hits: 0

A resident of Paris’s 17th arrondissement sent our team two photos taken from their window that show an American Confederate flag displayed in the window of the police barracks across the street. This flag, which was the battle emblem for a slave-holding society and is considered racist, has particular resonance against a backdrop of global Black Lives Matters protests that have sparked discussions in France about its own problem with racist policing.

