Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 06:07 Hits: 4

In 1955, there were 2.8 billion people on Earth. Today, that is the population of China and India alone.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/interactive/2020/07/infographic-world-population-tripled-70-years-200709111948448.html