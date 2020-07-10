Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 0

Hoping to just live quietly unnoticed—holed up

smoking pot and listening to old music

after work, trying to wait out

the regime—dreaming of tyrants in exhausted

sleep, sick

of having to think—

Trying the long view—in which years breathe

and the Great Wheel always turns, but

so much damage done as ash and seed

change places, as they always do—was that

still true? When you could

see the fires of ending spreading, would you

get to live—in greater days when No

would blossom into Yes and Closed

pried—open-hearted -throated -minded, would you

get to live—as you thought you once

did—

