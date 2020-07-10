The Puppet Tiger Masculinity Is

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 0

When I say tiger: I mean the catatonic one,

of William Blake, its roar stalled while rising

between the diaphragm and the uvula.

Or I could mean my Daniel, the flattened,

ineffectual puppet tiger of my childhood.

He seemed to lack a mandible: the voice spoke

feebly from outside his body. My father’s name

was Daniel. His father’s name was Daniel.

In the Land of Make Believe they all set out

to find Blake’s Tyger once and for all.

It takes them over fifty years, the age I am now,

until they come across it among leaves falling

in their eighteenth-century cursive against the sky.

