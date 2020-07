Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 04:14 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON -- The former head of the CIA said the United States may need to respond with “bold” action against Russia, including imposing harder-hitting sanctions, should a report prove true that Moscow offered Taliban-linked militants money to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

