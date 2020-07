Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 23:54 Hits: 4

While it was dismissed by some as an overhyped media obsession, the presidential scandal that has come to be known as “Sharpiegate” was, in fact, an early warning sign of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/these-7-details-from-the-damning-sharpiegate-report-show-it-was-a-dark-omen-of-trumps-destructive-potential/