Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 04:36 Hits: 7

In 1995, Bosnian Serb forces killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica. Men who were directly or indirectly involved in the massacre hold key positions in Serbia's political and economic spheres.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/remembering-the-1995-srebrenica-massacre-of-bosnian-muslims/a-54117604?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf