Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 04:37 Hits: 5

Protecting the truth from deniers and serving justice for the victims of the Srebrenica genocide is our best bet to prevent genocides from occurring again, writes Dunja Mijatović.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-genocide-denial-concerns-us-all/a-54089948?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf