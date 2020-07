Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 06:21 Hits: 5

Primary elections for Hong Kong's democratic camp have begun despite the fear of reprisal under a new national security law. Many view the vote as a litmus test for resistance to the legislation out of Beijing.

