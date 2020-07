Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 05:38 Hits: 5

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita went on national television early Saturday, urging dialogue with his opponents just hours after thousands of anti-government protesters marched through the capital with some pushing their way into state television offices.

