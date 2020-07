Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 07:18 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has allocated RM70mil for the implementation of several strategic programmes to assist players in the construction industry who were affected by the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

