Watchdog Accuses Trump's NOAA of 'Choosing Extinction' for Critically Threatened Right Whales by Hiding Scientific Evidence

Julia Conley, staff writer
As the North Atlantic right whale was placed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's list of critically endangered species Thursday, environmental protection groups criticized the U.S. government of failing to enact common-sense fishing restrictions to protect the animals.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/10/watchdog-accuses-trumps-noaa-choosing-extinction-critically-threatened-right-whales?cd-origin=rss

