Fauci Admits Penchant for Facts About Covid-19 Threat Explains Why He's Not on TV So Much Anymore

As one critic of the White House pointed out this week, keeping the top public health expert off the air makes sense if the goal is "not public safety but to avoid making the president look bad—no matter the cost."
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015