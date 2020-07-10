Brazilian Epidemiologist Slams Bolsonaro's COVID Response as Far-Right President Tests Positive

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 12:14 Hits: 4

As Brazil faces the world’s second-worst COVID-19 outbreak after the United States, Trump ally and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive, after months of downplaying the severity of the pandemic. Brazil has gone almost two months with no health minister. “Bad political leadership is a major risk factor for the spread of the pandemic,” says leading Brazilian epidemiologist Cesar Victora, who coordinates the International Center for Equity in Health at the Federal University of Pelotas.

