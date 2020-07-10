The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Supreme Court Rules Trump Is Not Above the Law, But Public Unlikely to See Tax Returns by Election

Category: World Hits: 7

Seg2 scotus trump split

In a pair of 7-2 rulings, the Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s claim of absolute immunity under the law. The court ruled a Manhattan grand jury could have access to the president’s tax returns, but it remains unlikely any of Trump’s tax records will be seen before the election. “Legally, Trump had a big loss,” says investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, founder and editor of DCReport.org. “Politically, he got a big win out of this court.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/10/trump_taxes_supreme_court

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version