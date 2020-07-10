Supreme Court Rules Trump Is Not Above the Law, But Public Unlikely to See Tax Returns by Election

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 12:32 Hits: 7

In a pair of 7-2 rulings, the Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s claim of absolute immunity under the law. The court ruled a Manhattan grand jury could have access to the president’s tax returns, but it remains unlikely any of Trump’s tax records will be seen before the election. “Legally, Trump had a big loss,” says investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, founder and editor of DCReport.org. “Politically, he got a big win out of this court.”

