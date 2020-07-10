House of Absolute Horrors : Mary Trump's Book Reveals How Trump Family Gave Rise to a Sociopath

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 12:39 Hits: 8

In a new book, Mary Trump — the president’s niece — describes Donald Trump as a “sociopath” who grew up in a dysfunctional family that fostered his greed and cruelty. Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is seeking to block the sale of the book on the grounds that it violates a confidentiality agreement, but publisher Simon & Schuster says 600,000 copies of the book have already been distributed ahead of its July 14 publishing date. Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston, who has reported on Trump for three decades, says the book is “very, very important” and helps to answer how Trump got to the White House.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/10/mary_trump_book